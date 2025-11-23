Unidentified drones trigger alert at key gas field in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Sunday, unidentified drones approached the perimeter of the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, triggering an emergency alert, a source said.

The source told Shafaq News that the facility’s radar systems detected unusual drone activity, prompting technical and security teams to take shelter in bunkers as a precaution.

No drone has been reported downed, and no direct strike recorded, and security forces have not engaged any flying object so far, the source added.

A state of “heightened readiness” remains in place at the field.

Khor Mor previously came under a similar drone attack on February 2, 2025, which caused no casualties.

The field, located in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamchamal district, is one of the Kurdistan Region’s largest gas assets. It stretches roughly 33 kilometers in length and 4 kilometers in width, with confirmed reserves of about 9.2 trillion cubic feet as of 2022. According to local data, it produces around 452 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, along with 22,000 barrels of condensate and 1,050 tons of liquefied petroleum gas.

In October, United Arab Emirates–based Dana Gas announced the early completion of a $1.1 billion expansion at the field, boosting processing capacity by 250 million standard cubic feet per day to a total of 750 mmscfd, and adding about 7,000 barrels per day of condensate and 460 tons of LPG.

Read more: Iraq's gas flaring paradox: a wealth of resources, a nation in need