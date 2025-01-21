New US Defense Secretary criticized for supporting soldiers accused of war crimes in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Pete Hegseth’s appointment as the new US Secretary of Defense, on Monday, gained attention for his critical stance on military rules of engagement, particularly in Iraq.

As an infantry officer in the US Army National Guard, Hegseth was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay.

During his time in Iraq, he earned two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge for his leadership and active engagement in combat operations.

Hegseth's support for service members convicted or accused of war crimes, including cases involving Iraq, has raised concerns.

According to American media outlets, Paul Eaton, a retired Army major general, said that Hegseth’s support for service members accused of — or convicted of — crimes on the battlefield could have ripple effects through the military.

However, his lawyer, Tim Parlatore, clarified that while Hegseth does not condone war crimes, he disagreed with the outcomes of the legal proceedings in those cases. Hegseth also raised no objections to a case involving members of his regiment who were found guilty in connection with the killing of three unarmed Iraqi men.

Pete Hegseth also drew criticism due to his firm views, as upon his nomination by President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth stated he intended to “fundamentally” reform the Department of Defense.

The US Secretary of Defense, pointed to an overreach in the “woke” culture, which focuses on racial and discrimination issues, citing the dismissal of some generals and the reinstatement of a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

Hegseth also noted that he left the military in 2021 after feeling sidelined due to his political and religious views.