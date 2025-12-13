USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The exchange rate of the US dollar increased in Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday as local currency markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 143,400 IQD per $100, compared with 143,300 IQD per $100 earlier in the day.

In Baghdad’s local currency-exchange shops, selling prices also rose, with the dollar offered at 144,000 IQD per 100 USD, while buying stood at 143,000 IQD per 100 USD.

In Erbil, the dollar recorded a similar upward movement. Selling reached 142,200 IQD per 100 USD, while buying stabilized at 142,050 IQD per 100 USD.

