Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Fossils of extinct 244 million-year-old bony fish are discovered in sediment in China

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-28T14:55:39+0000
Fossils of extinct 244 million-year-old bony fish are discovered in sediment in China

Shafaq News/ Scientists have discovered the frozen remains of three Peltoperleidus specimens in Chinese soil, the oldest fossils of the bony fish ever discovered.

The fossils were uncovered in Luoping, eastern Yunnan, China this month and are the first records of the 244 million year-old fish found outside of Europe – the creature was only known to live in what is now southern Switzerland and northern Italy.

Each of the specimens have tiny, albeit, sharp teeth, distinctive scales and a blunt snout.

The discoveries also mean Peltoperleidus also lived 2 million years than previously believed - all previous fossils date back to 242 million years ago.

Yu Min, a paleontologist with the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times: ‘It is also a sign provided to us to further explore the paleogeographic allocation and distribution of the genus since we see it has been discovered in China when previously we only knew it existed in Europe.'

Peltoperleidus is a predatory fish that lived during the early Ladinian stage of the Middle Triassic epoch.

The prehistoric creature had a lower jaw that was suspended directly below the skull so that the mouth could be opened very wide, allowing for larger prey capture.

related

Trump was briefed that China sought to pay non-state actors to attack US forces in Afghanistan

Date: 2020-12-31 08:23:46
Trump was briefed that China sought to pay non-state actors to attack US forces in Afghanistan

China becomes only second nation in history to land a rover on Mars

Date: 2021-05-15 15:48:52
China becomes only second nation in history to land a rover on Mars

China is accused to spread another pandemic before Covid-19

Date: 2020-07-29 12:01:02
China is accused to spread another pandemic before Covid-19

The war with China and Russia could be destructive, US official says

Date: 2021-09-14 17:02:51
The war with China and Russia could be destructive, US official says

A massive blast in China’ Nanjing

Date: 2021-01-12 18:12:58
A massive blast in China’ Nanjing

China on Biden's statements on COVID-19 origins: politicizing hampers investigations

Date: 2021-05-27 05:52:45
China on Biden's statements on COVID-19 origins: politicizing hampers investigations

China launches a system similar to GPS

Date: 2020-08-01 11:17:56
China launches a system similar to GPS

US-China cold war could split world in two, UN chief says

Date: 2021-09-20 16:59:54
US-China cold war could split world in two, UN chief says