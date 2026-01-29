Iraq engages Washington and Tehran to contain rising tensions

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq is continuing dialogue with both the United States and Iran to prevent further escalation and shield the region from war, a senior Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday, as military signaling between Washington and Tehran intensifies.

Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Hisham Al-Alawi told Shafaq News that Iraq maintains strong relations with both the United States and Iran and is using those ties to reduce regional tensions, adding that during Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein's recent visit to Tehran, he stressed Baghdad’s interest in easing military escalation and addressing tensions between Washington and Tehran through dialogue.

“Any escalation would not affect Iraq alone but would have consequences across the region,” Al-Alawi warned, pointing to the impact of the June conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which lasted 12 days, as an example of how quickly regional instability can spread.

He added that Iraq has a national interest in working with neighboring countries and the United States to strengthen regional stability and address outstanding issues, including Iran’s nuclear file and other disputes, through diplomatic means.

“Iraq, along with other countries, has contributed in recent months to averting a potential military strike on Iran.”

In December, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said in a televised interview with Al-Mayadeen TV that efforts were “ongoing” to host negotiations between the United States and Iran in Baghdad, but no steps toward such talks have been announced since then.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that US President Donald Trump had received full military briefings on possible offensive options against Iran, including a broad bombing campaign targeting Iranian regime facilities and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as strikes on “symbolic targets,” with the possibility of escalation if Iran does not halt its nuclear program.

Separate disclosures by Western sources cited by Reuters said Trump is also considering options to target Iranian leaders and officials linked to violence, while his aides assess strikes intended to have a lasting impact.

On the Iranian side, senior Iranian military, political, and diplomatic officials have said in recent statements that Tehran is prepared to confront the United States if necessary, stressing readiness to respond to any military action while warning of consequences for regional stability.

