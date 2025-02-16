US ships MK-84 bombs to Israel amid ceasefire concerns

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli Ministry of Defense confirmed the arrival of a shipment of "MK-84" bombs from the United States—a decision initiated by President Donald Trump after the Biden administration had previously blocked the delivery.

The MK-84 is an unguided 2,000-pound bomb capable of breaching thick concrete and metal, generating a wide blast radius.

The munitions arrived by sea at Ashdod Port as part of a coordinated operation involving the Ministry’s Procurement Mission, the Army's Planning Division, and its International Shipping Unit. Upon arrival, the heavy ordnance was promptly unloaded onto Israeli Army transport trucks and delivered to air force bases.

The shipment follows a directive from the White House, which recently ordered the US Department of Defense to lift the earlier ban on supplying these bombs.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, "The ammunition supplies constitute a significant asset for the Israeli Air Force and Army, and serve as further evidence of the strong relationship between Israel and the United States."

He also noted that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to equipping Israel with the necessary tools to ensure its security.

This delivery is part of a broader logistical operation that has seen over 76,000 tons of military equipment delivered to Israel via 678 air shipments and 129 sea shipments—the largest such operation in the nation’s history.

The shipment arrived amid growing concerns over the viability of a fragile ceasefire in Gaza reached last month. Both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement, which was designed to halt fighting and facilitate the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails. Since the conflict began, Washington has pledged billions of dollars in assistance to Israel.