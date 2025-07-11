From Washington: Netanyahu signals imminent Gaza deal

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that a confidential agreement on Gaza was reached with US President Donald Trump, indicating that details may be revealed soon.

Speaking to Newsmax, Netanyahu stated, “We still have around 50 hostages — 20 we know are alive, and approximately 30 believed to be dead.”

According to Netanyahu, a tentative framework is in place under which Hamas would initially release 10 hostages and hand over the remains of about half of the deceased captives. He reiterated his commitment to securing the return of all remaining hostages, living and deceased.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed in Doha last Sunday, as international mediators continue efforts to broker a ceasefire and a comprehensive hostage deal.