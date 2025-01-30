Historic first: Kurdistan Region may appoint “first female governor”

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region (KRI) is on the brink of a historic first, as Nuxsha Nasih emerges as the leading candidate for Governor of Halabja. If appointed, she would become the first woman in the Region’s history to hold a governor’s office.

Sources informed Shafaq News that the two frontrunners for the position are Nuxsha Nasih, the current district mayor of Halabja, and Shaho Osman, deputy governor of al-Sulaymaniyah.

Reports suggest Nasih is the stronger contender, with her potential appointment marking a significant milestone in gender representation and women’s leadership in the KRI.

The governor’s position has been vacant since the retirement of former governor Azad Tawfiq. For now, the role is expected to be filled temporarily through delegation until an official decree is issued by the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

While women’s participation in politics has steadily increased, executive leadership roles remain largely male-dominated.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has made strides in promoting women’s political inclusion, particularly through electoral quotas. The Region's 1992 Election Law originally reserved 30% of seats for women in the Kurdistan Parliament—a quota later adjusted to 25%, still exceeding Iraq’s national requirement.

This framework has helped women secure ministerial roles and key legislative positions. In the 2018 Kurdistan parliamentary elections, 30 out of 111 seats were won by women. Women have also served as ministers of health, education, and municipalities, expanding their influence in governance.