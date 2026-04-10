KRG condemns drone attacks on Kurdistan Region despite ceasefire announcement

Shafaq News- Erbil

Multiple drone attacks struck various locations across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq late Thursday and were brought down, the Kurdish Ministry of Interior said, condemning the strikes as acts of terrorism carried out despite the government’s consistent commitment to peace and stability.

"Terrorists and saboteurs who cannot bear to see our country's security and progress continue their destructive course," the ministry said, adding that citizens of the Kurdistan Region had expected a return to normalcy following the ceasefire announcement in the region.

The attacks came one day after the Islamic Resistance in Iraq— an Iran-aligned armed faction— announced a two-week halt to its operations in Iraq and the region, effective April 8, 2026, in line with the temporary ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States.

The Ministry called on all parties to immediately cease the attacks and urged that the security and interests of Kurdistan Region citizens no longer be made a target.

On Friday, an explosion was heard in the Soran administrative area northeast of Erbil, a local source told Shafaq News, without it being immediately clear whether the blast was an attack or a drone interception.

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