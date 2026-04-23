Iraq security roundup: Killings, arrests, and suicide attempts

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on April 23, 2026.

- Engineer Killed in Family Dispute (Dhi Qar)

An engineer was killed and another person seriously injured in an armed dispute between cousins in Al-Chibayish district, with the attackers fleeing and police launching an investigation.

- Fugitive Murder Suspect Arrested (Dhi Qar/ Saladin)

Authorities arrested a suspect who fled to Dhi Qar after killing a man and his wife in Yathrib, Saladin, following a rapid intelligence operation.

- Drug Suspect Arrested with Captagon Pills (Al-Anbar)

Police detained a suspect in Ramadi after seizing 615 captagon pills from his residence during a judicially authorized raid.

- Foreign Object Removed from Child (Najaf)

Doctors successfully extracted a metal lock swallowed by a four-year-old child using endoscopic surgery, with the child reported in good condition.

- Suicide Attempts Foiled (Babil/ Baghdad)

Security forces prevented a young woman from jumping off a bridge in Al-Hilla, while officers in Baghdad stopped a man from leaping off a building and rescued a woman attempting to drown in the Tigris River.

- Two Sentenced for Blackmail Attempt (Nineveh)

A source told Shafaq News that a court sentenced two individuals to two years in prison after convicting them of attempting to blackmail Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil.

- One Dead, Two Injured in Tank Explosion (Kirkuk)

A maintenance accident caused a tanker explosion in Kirkuk’s industrial area, killing one person and injuring two others, with authorities opening an investigation.

- Man Arrested for Killing Woman (Baghdad)

Police arrested a suspect who stabbed a woman to death and dumped her body in central Baghdad, later claiming she was his wife.

- Grandson Arrested for Killing Grandmother (Dhi Qar)

Security forces arrested a young man who confessed to killing his grandmother after she refused to give him money, stealing a rifle before fleeing.