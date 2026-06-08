Netanyahu: War against Hezbollah is not over

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel’s war against Hezbollah movement is “not over,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday, adding that he held “good discussions” with US President Donald Trump.

Speaking in a televised address, Netanyahu said Iran and Hezbollah had sought to impose a new equation on Israel, describing such a situation as unacceptable. “We will respond forcefully to any new Iranian attack.”

He added that the “new equation” Iran and Hezbollah had attempted to establish would not succeed, arguing that both actors are “weaker than they have been in recent years.”

עדכון חשוב אליכם אזרחי ישראל >> pic.twitter.com/Ycy3vaPWCc — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 8, 2026

Netanyahu’s remarks came as Israeli forces continued carrying out airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Lebanese media reported strikes targeting areas in the districts of Nabatieh, Jezzine, and Tyre.

US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said efforts are underway to stabilize southern Lebanon and facilitate the return of residents to border villages. Following a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Issa stressed, according to local media, that the border area would not become an uninhabited buffer zone. Instead, residents would be able to return to their homes under conditions that ensure security, stability, and the restoration of basic services.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks between March 2 and June 6 had killed 3,637 people and wounded 11,188 others, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the suspension of military operations against Israel. The military command, however, warned that Tehran would respond with greater force if attacks continued, particularly in southern Lebanon.