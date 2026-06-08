Blaze burns 2+ hectares of crops in Saladin's Tuz Khurmatu

Shafaq News- Saladin

A fire destroyed more than 20 dunams (two hectares) of wheat fields on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu in eastern Iraq’s Saladin province on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, a Civil Defense source said firefighting teams brought the blaze under control before it reached adjacent farmland, limiting further losses.

Authorities conducted a field assessment and opened an inquiry to determine the cause and quantify the damage. No injuries were reported.

The incident adds to a series of farmland fires that have affected Saladin during the current harvest season. Authorities have documented at least two similar cases over the past month, including in Al-Naama and Tuz Khurmatu, where dozens of dunams of wheat crops were lost.

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