Security brief in Iraq: Fatal fights, fraud arrests, and suicide attempt

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Fatal Stabbing (Al-Anbar)

A young man was killed after a dispute escalated into a knife fight in Fallujah.

Fake Gold Ring Busted (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk police arrested a gang selling counterfeit gold bars in an ambush operation. Five suspects were detained, and investigations are ongoing to identify additional accomplices.

Chemical Assault Arrest (Baghdad)

Iraq’s National Security Service captured a suspect accused of attacking a woman with a corrosive chemical in the capital.

Impersonation Arrest (Nineveh)

Security forces arrested a suspect who impersonated a colonel at a security agency inside the Nineveh Provincial Council building after threatening employees and pressuring them to approve illegal procedures.

Suicide Attempt Foiled (Nineveh)

Nineveh police rescued a young woman who attempted to jump from a bridge in Mosul. Preliminary investigations indicated family-related problems behind the incident.

Market Shooting (Al-Anbar)

A young man was killed in a market in Al-Anbar after being shot with an unidentified weapon.