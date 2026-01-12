Security brief in Iraq: Fatal fights, fraud arrests, and suicide attempt
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Monday, January 12, 2026.
Fatal Stabbing (Al-Anbar)
A young man was killed after a dispute escalated into a knife fight in Fallujah.
Fake Gold Ring Busted (Kirkuk)
Kirkuk police arrested a gang selling counterfeit gold bars in an ambush operation. Five suspects were detained, and investigations are ongoing to identify additional accomplices.
Chemical Assault Arrest (Baghdad)
Iraq’s National Security Service captured a suspect accused of attacking a woman with a corrosive chemical in the capital.
Impersonation Arrest (Nineveh)
Security forces arrested a suspect who impersonated a colonel at a security agency inside the Nineveh Provincial Council building after threatening employees and pressuring them to approve illegal procedures.
Suicide Attempt Foiled (Nineveh)
Nineveh police rescued a young woman who attempted to jump from a bridge in Mosul. Preliminary investigations indicated family-related problems behind the incident.
Market Shooting (Al-Anbar)
A young man was killed in a market in Al-Anbar after being shot with an unidentified weapon.