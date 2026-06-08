Trump warns Netanyahu against escalation with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against escalating tensions with Iran, adding that Israel would be left without American backing if it pursued a broader confrontation, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Israel’s Channel 12 quoted Trump as saying he had instructed Netanyahu to halt a planned attack on Iran even as Israeli fighter jets were prepared for action. Trump said he had succeeded in reducing the scale of an Israeli strike against Iran and revealed that several countries in the region had asked him to pressure Netanyahu to prevent further escalation.

“I told Netanyahu that I do not want a new war, and you do not have a green light.”

Netanyahu stated that Israel’s war against Hezbollah movement is “not over,” adding that he held “good discussions” with Trump.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the suspension of military operations against Israel. The command, however, warned that any continued attacks, particularly in southern Lebanon, would draw a “stronger” response from Tehran.