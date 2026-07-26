Israeli troops detain Syrian civilian in Quneitra raid

Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces raided the village of Al-Samadaniyah Al-Gharbiyah in the northern countryside of Syria's Quneitra province on Sunday, detaining a civilian after searching a house, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

The force, backed by several military vehicles, withdrew after the operation.

The raid followed Israeli artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of the nearby village of Tarnajah in northern Quneitra.

Israeli military activity in southern Syria renewed today as artillery fire struck parts of Quneitra and Israeli forces advanced into the western countryside of Daraa, according to Shafaq News' correspondent in Syria.

The escalation coincided with a visit by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the headquarters of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights, where he stated that the Israeli violations of Syria's sovereignty were "unacceptable" and that the United Nations would submit a detailed report on the incidents to the UN Security Council by the end of the month.

Earlier today, transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa noted that Damascus is working toward a security agreement with Israel involving several countries, while insisting Syria would not relinquish its claim to the occupied Golan Heights.