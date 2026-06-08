Iraq bans crime shows over suspect rights

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Monday banned crime programs that show criminal details, film or interrogate suspects, or preempt court rulings.

In a circular sent to satellite channels, the CMC said televised questioning of suspects and premature judgments violate Article 19, Fifth of Iraq’s Constitution, which states that an accused person is innocent until proven guilty in a fair legal trial. Such programs turn media platforms into “alternative courts,” undermine judicial independence, and interfere with the course of justice.

Detailed broadcasts showing how crimes are committed or how evidence is uncovered provide “direct and free lessons” in criminal methods, the CMC explained, warning that such material could encourage vulnerable groups and teenagers to imitate them.

The regulator also said repeated violent scenes and unprofessional use of victims’ suffering breach the safe space of families, damage children’s psychological development, and create persistent social fear that may, over time, normalize deviant behavior.

In September 2025, the commission also banned media outlets from reenacting criminal acts in any program or format, describing such broadcasts as a violation of regulations, social values, and principles of justice.