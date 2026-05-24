Iraq bans political analyst over “misleading material”

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Sunday barred political analyst Bashir al-Hujaimi from appearing on all local and foreign media outlets operating in Iraq for 30 days.

According to a document, the commission issued the ban over alleged violations related to the publication of “false and misleading material,” as well as failures to uphold “accuracy, integrity, and transparency” in the transfer of information.

The CMC also warned that media outlets hosting al-Hujaimi during the suspension period would face legal consequences.

Earlier this month, the body imposed a 60-day television ban on political analyst Hussein al-Shalakh over violations of broadcasting regulations, and suspended television personality Farid Majid for 30 days after remarks made during a sports program were deemed “an insult to the divine.”