Iraq halts TV host's show for 10 days

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Monday suspended Iraqi presenter Mona Sami's program for 10 days and fined Alawla TV 25 million Iraqi dinars (nearly $15,000) over violations of media broadcasting regulations.

In a document, the commission said it had identified two violations in Sunday's episode of "Ma'a Mona Sami," citing "incitement to violence and hatred" and a lack of "accuracy, integrity, and transparency in conveying information."

Read more: The New era of control: Can Iraq's free press survive its politically-tainted rulers?