Iraqi Communications Ministry: We implement orders; relevant authorities issue site blockades

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Communications clarified, on Tuesday, that it acts solely as an executor in implementing orders to block websites and media outlets, based on decisions from judicial authorities or requests from competent bodies.

The ministry stated that it "adheres to legal guidelines and instructions."

According to the statement, the blocking of websites is carried out following definitive judicial rulings or formal requests from the Commission of Media and Communications (CMC), security agencies, or higher government and parliamentary bodies. The ministry noted that it is "merely a technical entity with the capability to implement such actions, but does not make decisions regarding whether or not to block specific websites."

The statement also pointed out that the channel "ArabiyaABC" is unlicensed, as confirmed by the official stance provided by the Media and Communications Commission.

Earlier, the Nakheel Center for Press Rights praised a judicial decision that revoked the Ministry of Communications' authority to block websites, affirming that this responsibility belongs to the CMC. The center expressed its appreciation for this ruling, seeing it as "a significant step in preventing certain government entities from exploiting legal provisions to silence dissent and target opposing viewpoints."

"The decision also grants the right to challenge any ruling within 30 days of its issuance, providing a safeguard for those affected."