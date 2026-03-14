Iraq consumes 1M+ oil barrels daily

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq consumed more than 1.04 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2026, ranking 22nd worldwide and second among Arab countries in oil consumption, according to data published by Global Firepower.

Saudi Arabia recorded consumption of 3.5 million barrels per day, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 846,000 barrels, and Kuwait with 840,000 barrels daily.

Globally, the United States remains the largest oil consumer at 20.3 million barrels per day, followed by China with 16.1 million barrels, and India at 5.2 million barrels. Russia ranks fourth with 3.8 million barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia holds the fifth position globally.