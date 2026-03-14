Iraq imports 2M+ tons of fuel in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) said Iraq imported more than 2.1 million tons of petroleum products in 2025.

According to data, Iraq imported 1,523,195 tons of gasoline and 594,286 tons of gas oil (diesel). No imports of kerosene were recorded.

Although Iraq is the second-largest crude oil exporter in OPEC, it continues to import fuel due to limited refining capacity and aging refinery infrastructure.

The country’s newest major facility, the Karbala Refinery, produces about 140,000 barrels per day, while older refineries such as Baiji Refinery, once capable of processing 300,000 barrels per day, suffered extensive damage during the war with ISIS. Another key facility, Dora Refinery in Baghdad, dates back to the 1960s and has a capacity of around 140,000 barrels per day.