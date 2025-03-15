Baghdad hails Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In a statement, the ministry called the deal “a significant step toward enhancing security and stability in the Caucasus region,” praising the diplomatic efforts that contributed to achieving what it described as an "important milestone."

It further expressed hope that the agreement would usher in a new era of friendly relations and fruitful cooperation between the two countries while fostering peaceful coexistence and sustainable development in the region.

Earlier this week, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a peace agreement after negotiations to settle their prolonged conflict in the South Caucasus.