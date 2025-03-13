Decades of conflict end: Armenia, Azerbaijan sign peace agreement

Shafaq News/ Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a peace agreement following negotiations aimed at resolving their long-standing dispute in the South Caucasus, officials announced on Thursday.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov confirmed that talks on the text of the deal had been completed. Shortly after, the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that the agreement was ready for signing and expressed willingness to consult with Azerbaijan on setting a date and venue for the ceremony.

Despite this breakthrough, Yerevan criticized Baku’s unilateral announcement of the deal, emphasizing that “Armenia had sought a joint declaration” instead.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijan and Armenia have engaged in multiple border clashes, with mediation efforts led by Russia, the European Union, and the United States attempting to establish lasting peace.

The two countries have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized Azerbaijani territory with a predominantly ethnic Armenian population. The first conflict, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, ended with Armenia in control of the region. However, the second war in 2020 saw Azerbaijan reclaim significant territory, and in September 2023, Baku launched a 24-hour offensive, fully securing the enclave.

Negotiations over the years have fluctuated between progress and renewed tensions. In January, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan acknowledged significant advancements but noted that two key points remained unresolved. Bayramov later confirmed that Armenia had accepted Azerbaijan’s proposals on these outstanding clauses.

As part of the agreement, Baku expects Yerevan to amend its constitution, specifically revising provisions related to its declaration of independence and claims over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan, which enjoys a stronger economy and military advantage, has made this a condition for the agreement’s full implementation.