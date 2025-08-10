Kataib Hezbollah rejects Baghdad clash probe, accuses government of targeting PMF

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Kataib Hezbollah rejected the Iraqi government’s findings into last month’s deadly clashes at the Karkh Agriculture Directorate, accusing officials of “distortion and exaggeration” in a bid to undermine the group and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The Iran-aligned faction said it had agreed with leaders of the ruling Coordination Framework to form an impartial inquiry to avoid “political exploitation,” but claimed Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s spokesman announced “unauthorized additions” to the committee’s conclusions. These, it said, included an investigation into the al-Jazeera Operations commander, dismissal of the 45th and 46th Brigade leaders, and references to PMF leadership flaws.

“These measures are designed to single out Kataib Hezbollah and senior PMF figures,” the group said, urging the judiciary to review the original report before “tampering.”

The group also reiterated its demand for the withdrawal of US and other foreign forces from Iraq, “regardless of the cost or sacrifices.”

Yesterday, Al-Sudani admitted “flaws” in PMF command and discipline, removing the two brigade commanders and warning that units must follow regulations.

The Agriculture Directorate incident erupted when security forces clashed with armed PMF members over a leadership dispute at the facility in the Dora district. The confrontation left two people dead—a civilian passerby and a PMF member—and 12 others wounded.