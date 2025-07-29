Iraqi PM orders probe after Baghdad clash

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered, on Tuesday, a high-level investigation into corruption allegations against a senior agriculture official in Baghdad’s al-Karkh district, accused of triggering a recent armed standoff with Iran-aligned militants.

According to the Prime Minister’s Media Office, a special committee—led by the Deputy President of the Federal Board of Supreme Audit and including members from the Federal Commission of Integrity and al-Sudani’s staff—has been tasked with overseeing the inquiry.

The panel will examine complaints from farmers and agricultural workers in al-Dora and nearby areas, focusing on claims of land seizures and misconduct, with findings to be delivered directly to al-Sudani for legal action.

This decision follows a deadly clash at the Ministry of Agriculture’s al-Dora office over the weekend, after which authorities detained the former director for allegedly orchestrating the violence and committing administrative violations.