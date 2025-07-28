Iraq arrests former official over deadly Baghdad’s Al-Dora shootout

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry announced on Monday the arrest of the former director of the Agriculture Department in Baghdad’s Karkh district, citing his direct role in the deadly armed confrontation inside a government building.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed the suspect had been placed in detention and would be referred to the judiciary for legal proceedings. While the name of the arrested official was not disclosed, the ministry stressed that “the security apparatus will not tolerate any attempt to destabilize public security or undermine the authority of the state and its institutions.”

According to Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, the incident occurred on Sunday morning in the Dora district of southern Baghdad, when armed elements affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah, part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), stormed a Ministry of Agriculture office. The clash was reportedly triggered by a leadership dispute following the appointment of a new director and the refusal of the former official to step down.

The firefight resulted in two fatalities, including a civilian passerby, and left 12 people injured. Authorities said the gunmen belonged to the PMF. Fourteen suspects were arrested at the scene, all confirmed to be affiliated with the brigades, and have since been referred to judicial authorities.

The Interior Ministry stated that the armed group entered the building during an internal meeting, causing panic among staff and prompting emergency calls for assistance. Several officers and employees sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Kataib Hezbollah issued a statement denying any involvement in the violence. The group described the incident as “regrettable” and attributed the clash to a dispute between security units under the Commander-in-Chief’s authority.

It blamed the escalation on “a rash and unjustified” decision by an officer, identified as Omar al-Obaidi, to open fire during the standoff between supporters of the outgoing and newly appointed agriculture directors. The group also accused foreign actors, including the US embassy, of exploiting the situation to foment division among Iraq’s security forces.