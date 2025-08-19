Iraq security report: ISIS hideouts destroyed, murder suspects arrested, drugs uncovered in children's toys.

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on August 19, 2025.

- ISIS Hideouts Destroyed (Kirkuk)

Iraq’s First Special Forces Division destroyed multiple ISIS hideouts in Wadi al-Shay (Al-Shay Valley), south of Kirkuk.

- Drug Networks Dismantled (Baghdad)

Iraq’s National Security Service dismantled two drug networks in Baghdad.

The first operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of 11 kilograms of crystal meth and an unlicensed firearm.

In a second operation, authorities detained another dealer, recovering narcotics concealed in children’s toys and a pistol hidden inside a vehicle wheel.

- Couple Shot Dead (Baghdad)

Authorities discovered a couple in their fifties shot dead inside their home in Al-Amin area, eastern Baghdad. Neighbors reported that their son allegedly committed the killings two days earlier, following gunfire heard from the residence.

- Suspect Arrested for Parents’ Murder (Baghdad)

Al-Rusafa Intelligence Directorate apprehended a man in his twenties accused of killing his parents at their home in Al-Amin area, eastern Baghdad. Intelligence units tracked the suspect through surveillance cameras and mobile phone data, leading to his arrest.

- Iranians Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Baghdad)

Security forces in Baghdad arrested seven Iranian nationals for allegedly stealing cash from a parked vehicle in Al-Mansour district. Authorities recovered $3,800, 53,000 Iraqi dinars, two Shangan cars, six passports, two watches, and ten mobile phones.