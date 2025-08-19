Kirkuk: Iraq's Special Forces destroy ISIS hideouts

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraq’s First Special Forces Division destroyed ISIS hideouts in Al-Shai Valley, south of Kirkuk, a source reported to Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The operation, carried out by Special Forces Brigade 63, targeted remnants of the group, dismantling several hideouts used by ISIS members for shelter and movement.

The source described the mission as part of ongoing efforts “to strengthen security and stability in southern Kirkuk.”

Al-Shai Valley, one of Iraq’s most rugged areas, has long served as a key transit route between Kirkuk and Saladin provinces. Its challenging terrain and network of caves and tunnels have made it a focus of repeated military operations in recent years.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Defence, previous missions in the valley destroyed at least six ISIS hideouts and eliminated 23 ISIS members, though the area remains “a persistent stronghold for ISIS remnants.”