ISIS remnant wounds Iraqi officer in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A bomb hit an Iraqi security patrol south of Kirkuk province on Sunday, injuring an official, a security sources reported.

The source told Shafaq News that the explosion a remnant explosive device planted by ISIS militants exploded injuring a lieutenant colonel during a security operation in in the Wadi Al-Shay, Daqouq area, located about 45 km south of Kirkuk.

“The injured officer was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment, without providing further details,” the source added.

Last month, the Iraqi security forces launched a large-scale military operation against ISIS in Wadi Al-Shay, a geographically complex and open area, connecting Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, making it a critical point for ISIS movements.