Low-pressure system triggers rain across Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is set for intensified weather activity on Friday, with rainfall expected across nine cities.

Weather observer Sadiq Atia said conditions will intensify on November 15 as a low-pressure system brings moderate to heavy rain, occasional lightning, and strong surface winds. He noted that cities expected to see heavier rain include eastern Baghdad, Erbil, Duhok, northern Nineveh, Kirkuk, Saladin, Diyala, Wasit, and northern Maysan, with a possibility of hail in some northern cities alongside strong, downward wind gusts.

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate noticeably, with a relative decrease caused by dense cloud cover, resulting in colder nighttime and early morning conditions.

Earlier, the Iraqi Meteorological Authority’s forecasting department predicted thunderstorms in northern and western areas.

Iraq faced a prolonged lack of rainfall this autumn due to a combination of atmospheric factors, according to the Meteorological and Seismic Authority. A dominant subtropical high-pressure system, the absence of Mediterranean low-pressure fronts, persistent surface heat, and low upper-level humidity have kept much of the country dry, limiting rain to northern areas.

The dry spell comes as the country confronts growing water stress, with authorities warning that Iraq could lose up to 20% of its water resources by 2035. UN estimates show nearly 7 million people already affected by water scarcity, while 90% of the country’s rivers have recorded reduced flow, heightening public concern as seasonal rains arrive later than usual.