Iraq to bask in stable weather conditions for the next few weeks

Shafaq News/ Iraq is set to enjoy a prolonged period of stable weather, according to a weather forecaster on Sunday.

Waeq al-Salami, a local meteorologist, stated on Sunday that a sub-tropical high-pressure system will continue to influence the country's weather, with winds stabilizing from the northwest until at least the first week of August.

While wind gusts are expected at intervals, temperatures are not anticipated to soar to extreme levels.

Al-Salami added that forecasts indicate a possibility of precipitation in Turkey, Iran, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq starting from the middle of August.