Iraq to endure a week of high heat and humidity

Shafaq News/ Iraq will face elevated temperatures and rising humidity levels for about a week starting Sunday night, meteorologist Sadiq Atiya forecasted, warning of increased heat fatigue across several regions.

According to Atiya, surface winds will shift to a southeasterly direction until June 14. This pattern is expected to raise surface humidity, particularly in the southern and coastal areas, intensifying the sensation of heat during daytime hours.

However, northwesterly winds are expected to return afterward, which may ease humidity levels, Atiya added.

He urged residents in moisture-prone zones to take appropriate precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours, to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion.