Unstable weather ends in Iraq, clearer skies forecast

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s recent wave of unstable weather conditions has come to an end, with temperatures expected to drop and skies gradually clearing, the country’s Meteorological and Seismological Authority announced on Tuesday.

Forecaster Sadiq Atiya stated that remnants of rain clouds still linger over parts of northern Iraq, while dust from Monday’s storm continues to affect the northeast and south.

Atiya also forecast light dust activity today in scattered areas due to active northwesterly surface winds.

Over the past five days, Iraq experienced a seasonal “khamsini” low-pressure system that brought fluctuating surface winds, moderate to dense dust storms, and localized heavy rain showers. Visibility dropped in many areas, and weather officials had advised citizens to avoid land and sea travel during the peak of the disturbance.