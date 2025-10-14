President Barzani: Upcoming elections crucial for Kurds

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani said Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections will mark the beginning of a “new phase of constitutional implementation.”

Speaking at a rally in Erbil, Barzani, who is also the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) Vice President, stressed that the vote is crucial for the Kurds, urging citizens to send a “powerful party" to Baghdad to safeguard Kurdish rights. “If the KDP is strong in Baghdad, the Region will be strong too."

He described the elections as a “turning point” for Iraq after years of political crises and conflict, saying the country is now entering a stage focused on stability and effective governance.

Scheduled for November 11, the elections come amid ongoing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad over oil revenues, budget shares, and contested territories.

