President Barzani calls for strong voter turnout ahead of Iraq’s elections

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani urged voters to participate “actively” in Iraq’s general parliamentary elections, set to begin tomorrow, calling turnout essential to shaping the country’s future.

In a statement on Monday, Barzani encouraged citizens to vote “in a manner that is both civilized and free,” stressing that the outcome will directly influence Iraq’s democratic direction, constitutional enforcement, and national stability.

He described voting as both “a right and a moral obligation”— critical to advancing reforms, improving public services, and protecting the Region’s standing in Baghdad.

“Casting your vote signifies your commitment to your rights and to fortifying the position of the Kurdistan Region within the Federal Republic of Iraq,” Barzani stated, adding that strong turnout reflects Kurdish commitment to democracy, coexistence, and inclusive governance.

The Kurdish president also called on political parties, security forces, and government institutions to protect the electoral process, pressing the Independent High Electoral Commission to uphold transparency and fairness throughout the vote.

“It is our collective responsibility to present a positive image of democracy and civility in the Kurdistan Region,” he noted. “Every vote holds significance for Kurdistan.”

Iraq held its special vote on Sunday, with 1,340,518 participants, including security personnel and internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to official data. These votes will be added to the final count after the general election on November 11, when nearly 20 million Iraqis are expected to vote.

In the Kurdistan Region, special voting turnout reached 98%. Nebard Omar, head of the Region’s Elections Office, confirmed the process ran “smoothly” with no reported complaints.

