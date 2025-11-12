Duhok leads Iraq turnout with 76% participation in 2025 elections

Shafaq News – Duhok

Duhok posted the highest voter turnout in Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections, maintaining its lead in participation since 2009, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Khalid Abbas, head of IHEC’s Duhok office, told Shafaq News on Wednesday that the high turnout was driven by “strong civic engagement and coordinated mobilization by the Commission, political parties, and electoral coalitions.”

Noting that 26 complaints were filed, all classified as minor and with no impact on the results, Abbas confirmed the vote proceeded without disruptions or security incidents. He added that fingerprint verification issues seen in previous cycles were fully resolved.

Nationwide, turnout reached 56%, with more than 12 million Iraqis voting out of 21.4 million eligible. The general vote drew nearly 11 million ballots (54.35%), while special voting on November 9—for security personnel—hit 82.5%, with over 1 million participants.

