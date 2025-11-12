Iraq’s voter turnout hits 56% as IHEC nears final count
Shafaq News – Baghdad
The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said Iraq’s nationwide voter turnout reached 54.35% after counting 99.98% of ballots in the country’s sixth parliamentary elections.
According to IHEC figures obtained by Shafaq News, Duhok recorded the highest participation rate at 76.07%, while Maysan registered the lowest at 40.11%.
Participation rates by province were as follows:
-Saladin: 66.44%
-Nineveh: 64.07%
-Al-Anbar: 65.93%
-Kirkuk: 64.12%
-Erbil: 69.02%
-Duhok: 76.07%
-Al-Sulaymaniyah (including Halabja): 56.87%
-Diyala: 55.49%
-Baghdad / Karkh: 53.27%
-Baghdad / Rusafa: 41.55%
-Babil: 49.82%
-Wasit: 46.76%
-Karbala: 46.13%
-Al-Qadisiya (Al-Diwaniya): 48.39%
-Najaf: 42.70%
-Muthanna: 49.79%
-Dhi Qar: 47.94%
-Maysan: 40.11%
-Basra: 50.21%
In the special voting, turnout among military personnel and security forces stood at 82.52%, while internally displaced persons (IDPs) reached 77.35%.
Combined turnout from both the special and general votes amounted to 56.11%, with 12,009,453 Iraqis casting their ballots out of a total of 21,404,291 registered voters.