IHEC: Over 1.34M Iraqis cast ballots in special vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reported 1,340,518 participants in Sunday’s special voting, including members of the security forces and internally displaced persons (IDPs), with an overall turnout of 82.42%.

No IDPs voted outside the Kurdistan Region, where Erbil, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded the highest security participation, each above 97%.

Read more: Behind Iraq’s special vote: High turnout, higher tension

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

- Baghdad – Al-Rusafa: 131,398 (70.37%)

- Baghdad – Al-Karkh: 185,916 (78.23%)

- Duhok: 82,416 — 56,430 security (98.19%), 25,986 IDPs (77.48%)

- Erbil: 112,386 — 111,839 security (97.92%), 547 IDPs (71.48%)

- Al-Sulaymaniyah: 108,349 — 108,344 security (98.16%), 5 IDPs (60%)

Provinces with only security participation:

- Nineveh: 110,042 (87.20%)

- Kirkuk: 56,237 (84.15%)

- Diyala: 67,191 (87.21%)

- Al-Anbar: 107,179 (75.29%)

- Babil: 36,863 (82.67%)

- Karbala: 31,236 (78.04%)

- Wasit: 26,811 (75.42%)

- Saladin: 82,925 (75.64%)

- Najaf: 29,037 (72%)

- Al-Qadisiyah: 20,236 (81.24%)

- Al-Muthanna: 21,239 (76.05%)

- Dhi Qar: 34,350 (82.51%)

- Maysan: 36,437 (75.64%)

- Basra: 60,270 (75.22%)

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Elections: Voters demand performance over promises