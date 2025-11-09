Karbala sees 'fierce' contest in Iraq’s special vote

Shafaq News – Karbala

Karbala’s special voting on Sunday saw strong competition among blocs vying for its 11 parliamentary seats, an observer said.

Election monitor Majid al-Khayyat told Shafaq News that major blocs dominated the race, while smaller lists competed for limited seats. The rivalry, he added, could boost turnout in Tuesday’s general election despite Muqtada al-Sadr’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) boycotting the vote.

Turnout in the province reached 78%, entirely from security personnel, with polling “smooth and free of violations,” according to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Nationwide, IHEC said 1.34 million security members and internally displaced persons cast ballots at 809 centers and 4,501 stations. The Kurdistan Region led with roughly 98% participation, while central and southern provinces, including Karbala, ranged between 50% and 90%.

Counting began Sunday evening under "heavy security," with results to be added to Tuesday’s general vote.