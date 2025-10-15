Worker dies while installing campaign poster in Iraq’s Karbala

Shafaq News – Karbala

On Wednesday, a worker was killed while installing a campaign billboard for a parliamentary candidate in the al-Hindiya district of Karbala.

Eyewitnesses reported to Shafaq News that the man died instantly after an accident occurred as he was fixing the banner.

Candidate and current provincial council member Majda al-Ardawi, who the billboard belonged to, distanced herself from the incident, emphasizing to our agency that she had not directly hired the worker, pointing out that the printing company contracted for her campaign had brought in several laborers to mount the posters.

The southern, mainly Shiite province of Karbala has about 680,000 eligible voters and is allocated 11 seats for the November 11 parliamentary elections.

