Karbala Elections: Turnout 46.13%, PM al-Sudani on top

Shafaq News – Karbala

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Karbala province, south-central Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in the province reached 46.13%.

The province holds 11 parliamentary seats, including three for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 78,379 votes.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 59,302 votes.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 42,813 votes.

- Foundation (Al-Asas): 27,715 votes.

- Sadiqoon: 26,810 votes.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa Al-Dawla): 22,261 votes.

- Badr Organization: 20,296 votes.

- Abshir Ya Iraq: 9,268 votes.

- Alternative (Al-Badeel): 7,789 votes.

- Huqooq: 4,882 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

