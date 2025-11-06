Iraq's Feyli Kurds push beyond marginalization in November Elections

Shafaq News

Once a pillar of Iraq’s cultural and economic life, the Feyli Kurds — a Shiite Kurdish community long marginalized and persecuted — are preparing to take part in Iraq’s parliamentary elections on November 11, 2025, as they continue their struggle for fair political representation.

Among Iraq’s oldest Kurdish groups, the Feylis have lived for centuries in Baghdad, Wasit, Diyala, Khanaqin, and Mandali. Known for their influence in trade, education, and culture, they became targets of systematic exclusion under the rule of Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr (1968–1979) and Saddam Hussein (1979–2003).

During that period, an estimated half a million Feylis were deported to Iran, stripped of citizenship, and deprived of their homes and livelihoods under accusations of “Iranian origin.” Around 15,000 young Feylis disappeared in prisons — their fate remains unknown.

Today, between 1.5 and 2 million Feyli Kurds live in Iraq. Despite their numbers and deep roots, only one parliamentary quota seat — in Wasit Province — is reserved for them.

Many Feylis view this limited representation as institutional discrimination, saying the quota system fails to reflect their population size or historic contribution to Iraq’s development.

Political adviser Munir Haddad recalled that Iraq’s Federal Court had previously endorsed a proposal to increase the Feyli quota to five seats, in line with allocations for the Christian and Yazidi communities. Implementation, however, stalled amid concerns within Shiite blocs that such seats could ultimately benefit Kurdish parties.

For Feyli candidates, Iraq’s political arena remains dominated by major blocs with extensive financial and organizational resources. They argue this imbalance prevents smaller communities from competing on equal footing.

Such legal setbacks have deepened frustration among Feyli activists, who say their candidates face not only political but also financial obstacles.

Haidar Ali Abu Tara, a Feyli candidate running in Baghdad with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), explained to Shafaq News that large coalitions allocate substantial resources to their nominees, while Feyli contenders operate with limited means.

He also noted that the Feyli Kurdish quota seat in Wasit Province now serves as a national constituency, representing Feylis from Baghdad, Wasit, Diyala, Najaf, Karbala, Basra, and other provinces — including parts of the Kurdistan Region.

From her perspective, Nawal Wahab al-Feyli, head of the Free Iraqi Feyli Kurds Association and a member of the General Secretariat of the Feyli Kurdish Front, drew attention to the financial dominance shaping Iraq’s elections.

“Campaigns have become dependent on parties with access to large financial networks,” she explained, noting that independent or smaller lists face clear disadvantages.

Another candidate, Amer Shuhan al-Feyli, pointed to both administrative and political barriers in Feyli-populated areas that restrict basic services, describing them as measures that erode public confidence.

Urging Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to tighten oversight of vote-buying and other irregularities, he emphasized that Feyli electoral platforms aim to serve all Iraqis, not only their own community.

Parliamentary adviser on Feyli Kurdish affairs Fouad Ali Akbar pointed out that unequal access to funding has made competition inherently imbalanced. Yet he stressed that the Feyli political message remains national in scope, rooted in a history of exclusion and a commitment to equality within Iraq’s broader political system.

Underlining the importance of rebuilding historical awareness among younger Feylis, many of whom have limited knowledge of their community’s past suffering, Ali described the Feyli identity as a bridge between Iraq’s Kurdish and Arab populations, noting that addressing their concerns would contribute to national cohesion.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.