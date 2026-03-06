Trump: No deal with Iran except unconditional surrender

Shafaq News- Washington

US President ‌Donald Trump said on Friday there would be no ​ deal struck with ​Iran except "unconditional surrender."

Posting on Truth Social, he added, "After that, and the ​ selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of ​our wonderful and very ​brave allies and partners, will work ‌tirelessly ⁠to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction.”

Trump vowed that after that, they “would work to ​boost Iran's economy.”

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed that several countries have began mediation initiatives to contain the US-Israeli war on Iran, noting that Tehran supports efforts aimed at achieving “lasting peace.” In a statement, Pezeshkian pointed out that Iranians “have no hesitation in defending the nation's dignity and sovereignty.” Mediation, he added, should address those he accused of igniting the conflict and underestimating the Iranian people.