Peshmerga delivers medical equipment from the Global Coalition
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-10-22T18:05:40+0000
Shafaq News/ The US-led Coalition provided health and medical aid to the Ministry of Peshmerga, distributed to eight military brigades.
On Friday, Kurdistan’s Ministry of Peshmerga announced that it had received necessary medical supplies used during the fighting.
The Ministry added that the medical aid is the first batch of health aid for Peshmerga and that other equipment will be distributed to other brigades next week.
The Ministry of Peshmerga stressed that the Global Coalition would continue coordination to provide any other needs.
