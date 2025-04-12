Peshmerga forces sweep militant hideouts in Iraq's Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Peshmerga 4th Infantry Division carried out a security sweep in Iraq's Diyala under the supervision of the US-led Global Coalition, the Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Saturday.

The ministry noted in a statement that the operation began at 5:00 a.m., targeting areas including the Bawshaswar Dam, the villages of Upper and Lower Balka, and the Quri Chay area, where remnants of terrorist elements were suspected to be .

The operation resulted in the destruction of several sites and hideouts used by militants and concluded at 10:30 a.m.

In January, the Ministry announced the launch of a military operation against ISIS in the mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region.