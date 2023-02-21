Kurdistan, coalition discuss establishing new Peshmerga formations

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's ministry of peshmerga on Tuesday said it convened a meeting with the Global Coalition for talks on the formation of the Peshmerga teams one and two.

The meeting, according to an official press release, was held at the ministry's headquarters in Erbil under the auspices of Major-General Bakhtiar Mohammed Siddeeq in the presence of a slew of high-profile advisors and commanders from the US-led coalition.

The officers, the statement said, discussed the financial and administrative preparations for the formation of the ministry's teams 1 and 2.

The meeting touched upon the missions of the two units and exchanged views on ways improving their work and the work of the Peshmerga forces in general.