Sunni MP announces agreement to elect new Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News/ A Sunni member of parliament, who preferred anonymity, revealed, on Wednesday, that an agreement has been reached between Sunni and Shiite blocs to hold an extraordinary session to elect a new Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

The MP stated to Shafaq News Agency, "There is an agreement between Sunni political blocs and the Coordination Framework to convene an extraordinary session of the parliament to elect a new Speaker. Acting Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi will notify MPs next week regarding the session's date for the election."

The MP noted that there is a competition for the position of Speaker between MPs Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani and Salem Al-Issawi. However, Al-Issawi is favored to win the position due to the defection of more than 10 MPs from the Taqadum Party, who have either formed a new bloc or declared themselves independent.

On November 14, 2023, the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority, ruled to terminate the membership of former Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi following a lawsuit filed by MP Laith Al-Dulaimi, accusing Al-Halbousi of falsifying Al-Dulaimi’s resignation. Consequently, the court ended the memberships of both Al-Halbousi and Al-Dulaimi.

On November 21, 2023, the Iraqi Parliament officially terminated Al-Halbousi’s membership. Since then, the parliament has held several sessions to elect a new Speaker, but disagreements among Sunni political forces have prevented a consensus.

On June 6, 2024, MP Salem Al-Anbaki from the Coordination Framework told Shafaq News Agency that the defection of a group of Taqadum MPs had undermined the party's claim to represent the Sunni parliamentary majority.

The majority now lies with the other bloc, which has demonstrated cohesion among al-Siyada Alliance, Azm Alliance, and Hasm bloc, along with a portion of Taqadum MPs.

On the same day, 11 MPs and provincial council members announced their defection from Taqadum and the formation of a new political front named the Mubadara (Initiative9 Bloc. They cited the political deadlock and the inability of the legislative authority to elect a new Speaker as reasons for their departure and the creation of the new bloc.