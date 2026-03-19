Iran to keep Bushehr nuclear plant running

Shafaq News- Moscow

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant remains operational at full capacity and Tehran does not intend to shut it down, Russia’s Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

Likhachev stated that the plant is primarily operated by Iranian personnel, with limited participation from Russian specialists, noting that shutting down the facility would have serious consequences for the country’s energy sector.

Russia is making every effort to ensure the continued operation of the plant’s first unit and to resume construction of new units, he added.

The statement follows a US-Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field in Bushehr province, where firefighters contained blazes that broke out across several refining units, prompting a temporary suspension of operations as a precaution.