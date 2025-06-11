Iran: deadly fire erupts at methanol facility in Bushehr

Shafaq News/ Three people died and ten others were injured in a fire at a methanol storage tank in the Kaveh Petrochemical Complex in Bandar Dayyer, Iran’s Bushehr Province, on Wednesday.

According to the Iranian official news agency IRNA, the head of prehospital emergency services in Bushehr, Hassan Mousavi, noted that the blaze broke out around 11 a.m. and warned that the casualty toll could rise due to the severity of the incident.

The governor of Dayyer explained to Tasnim News that the explosion occurred during welding operations on a vessel, which led to the fire. He added that firefighting, rescue, and ambulance teams were deployed immediately and that efforts to contain the blaze are still ongoing.

Methanol is a volatile, highly flammable liquid commonly used in the production of fuels, solvents, and chemicals. It is closely related to ethanol, another industrial alcohol used in biofuels, disinfectants, and alcoholic beverages.

In April, a massive blast at southern Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port killed 57 people, with some officials attributing the incident to improper chemical storage in containers. The official investigation remains ongoing.