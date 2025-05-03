Massive fire rages at Iranian waste facility

Shaafq News/ A large fire broke out on Saturday at a cardboard waste collection and compression facility in Nazarabad, west of Karaj, Iranian media reported.

The blaze, fueled by strong winds, spread rapidly and engulfed 12 industrial units in the area. According to local authorities, at least 10 firefighting teams are currently battling the flames.

Initial reports ruled out any connection between the fire and a nearby power station, contradicting earlier speculation on social media that an explosion may have triggered the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and no casualties have been reported so far.

On April 26, a massive explosion struck Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, killing at least 40 people and injuring over 1,000 others.